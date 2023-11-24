Seychelles: President Ramkalawan To Attend 28Th Session Of The Conference Of The Parties (COP28) In UAE

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Wavel Ramkalawan will attend the upcoming 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28 UAE) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC ) to be held at Expo City, Dubai in November-December 2023, at the invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Whilst in Dubai, the President will also participate in the World Climate Action Summit, which will formally launch the Emirates Climate Conference. The event will also coincide with the UAE's celebrations of its 52nd National Day.

The President will depart the country on 24th November. During his absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.