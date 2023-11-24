Ukraine Wins Bronze At Start Of Youth Euro In Modern Pentathlon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian national team opened the U24 European Youth Championships in modern pentathlon with a bronze medal.

The competition continues in Poland, Ukrinform reports.

Olha Klunnikova and Maksym Agarushev took the third step of the podium in the mixed relay.

The Ukrainians showed the seventh result in fencing (208 points), the fifth in show jumping (283), the third in swimming (309) and laser tag (495).

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, world champion high jumper

With a total of 1295 points, our athletes lost out to rivals from Hungary (1336) and Poland (1332).

The second Ukrainian team of Iryna Boicheniuk and Dmytro Khudenko took fourth place.

Photo: facebook/olympicua.