(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
An Italian engineering company has won a major contract for a gas processing project in Iraq.
In its 47th regular session, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Iraqi Cabinet approved the establishment of a nitrogen unit and gas compression and drying facilities at the West Qurna 2 field , and the award of the tender to SICIM at a price of $619 million.
The project is to be completed within 990 days.
(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)
The post Italian Firm Wins $619m Contract in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News .
MENAFN23112023000217011061ID1107479460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.