Italian Firm Wins $619M Contract In Iraq

An Italian engineering company has won a major contract for a gas processing project in Iraq.

In its 47th regular session, chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Iraqi Cabinet approved the establishment of a nitrogen unit and gas compression and drying facilities at the West Qurna 2 field , and the award of the tender to SICIM at a price of $619 million.

The project is to be completed within 990 days.

