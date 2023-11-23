Zelensky Approves Sanctions Against 60 Individuals, 93 Legal Entities Linked To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)" against 60 individuals and 93 legal entities associated with Russia.

The relevant document No. 772/2023 was published on the President's website, Ukrinform reports.

According to the presidential decree, the sanctions are for ten years.

The list of individuals subject to sanctions includes a total of 60 people with citizenship of the Russian Federation, Cyprus, Uzbekistan, Belarus, the United Kingdom, as well as dual citizenship of Russia and Cyprus, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, Austria and Switzerland, Russia and Germany, and Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence get access to Rosaviatsia's secret data: Industry on verge of collapse

Among the Ukrainian citizens with dual citizenship with the Russian Federation and sanctioned are Tetiana Menezhena, appointed in December 2021 as the acting so-called Minister of Culture of Crimea; Tetiana Bratchenko, former director of the Kherson Regional Museum of Local Lore, who is suspected of collaboration; Natalia Kapustnikova, collaborator and director of the Mariupol Museum of Local Lore; Andrii Malhin, historian, co-chair of the Russian public movement in support of Russia in Crimea; Daria Morozova, the so-called Human Rights Ombudsperson of the occupied region of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region; Vitalii Suk, the director of the Oleshky school for disabled children, who was involved in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Crimea and other territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia; Volodymyr Kovalenko, the chief of staff of the "Unarmy" in Sevastopol; Leonid Kharchenko, a former commander of the so-called "reconnaissance battalion" of the occupied region of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, who was found guilty by a Dutch court of shooting down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014; and Volodymyr Sivkovych, a former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, who is suspected of collaborating with Russian special services.

Ukrainian official, Italian minister discuss security cooperation, news against Russia

The list of sanctioned entities includes a total of 93 companies, of which more than 30 are registered in Russia, 18 in Cyprus, five in the UAE, five in Türkiye, two in China, one in France, two in Switzerland, one in the Cayman Islands, one in the Isle of Man, one in the Slovak Republic, one in the United Kingdom, one in the Republic of Malta, and two in the Central African Republic.

Among the companies sanctioned is the so-called state budgetary educational institution of additional education of the Republic of Crimea "Regional Center for Preparation for Military Service and Military-Patriotic Education".

Zelensky approves NSDCs against individuals, legal entities

The document establishes, in particular, such sanctions as blocking assets owned by an individual or legal entity, as well as assets in respect of which such a person may directly or indirectly (through other individuals or legal entities) perform actions identical in content to the exercise of the right to dispose of them, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, limiting, partially or completely stopping the transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine (complete restriction), suspending the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, prohibiting participation in privatization, lease of state property by residents of a foreign state and persons directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or acting in their interests.

The Cabinet of Ministers, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine, is instructed to ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of the sanctions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other states of the application of such sanctions.

U.S. imposess on companies, vessels that transport Russian oil bypassing restrictions

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on nine foreign companies.