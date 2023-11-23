-->


Dubai: RTA Announces Closure Of 2 Parking Buildings


11/23/2023 2:34:35 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 11:06 AM

Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 1:14 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced that two of its multi-storey parking buildings will be closed.

The Al Rigga and Sabkha buildings will be shut for maintenance work, the authority said in its advisory. Those who have subscribed to parking services in these two areas shall be able to use their permits at alternative buildings.

Here are the alternative parking lots:

  • Baniyas Building
  • Naif Building
  • Parking lots on Baniyas Road

For those who will be taking the public transport, here are the nearest Metro and bus stations:

  • Baniyas Square Metro station
  • Al Sabkha bus station
  • Al Sabkha marine Bus stop

