WETEX & DSS 2023 Attracts 15 Companies From South Korea

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) featured the participation of 15 companies from South Korea. These companies showcased their smart and innovative products and technologies, such as ultrasonic water flow measuring devices, underwater acoustic sensors, raindrop sensors, vehicle collision warning sensors, water flow monitoring equipment, water desalination systems, water purification systems, Reverse Osmosis wastewater refining systems, seamless steel pipes, seamless alloy steel pipes, turbo compressors, sludge depth metres, electromagnetic flow metres, smart construction and digitisation support platforms, solar desalination plants, water consumption management solutions for waste reduction, and smart systems for monitoring water leaks using AI.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised WETEX and DSS 2023, under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“WETEX and DSS contribute to strengthening the dynamic and strong relations between the UAE and South Korea, while promoting productive partnerships. This cooperation aims to achieve mutual benefits and advance sustainable development. We are pleased with the annual participation of companies from South Korea in the exhibition and their interest in expanding investments and projects in the clean and renewable energy sector. Additionally, the exhibition provides an opportunity for South Korean companies to learn closely about the promising markets in the region and the UAE,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

“I am pleased to participate in WETEX and DSS 2023. I think it is a meaningful opportunity to meet the technologies and products of many water industry companies,” said Byoung-Hoon Kim, President and CEO of HSCMT.

