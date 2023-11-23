Qatar Affirms Security Council Reform Is Important Challenge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Qatar underlined that the issue of reforming the Security Council is an important challenge and a strategic goal for the international group as it is firmly linked to one of the main pillars of the United Nations, which is maintaining international peace and security.

The Security Council is the main body of the United Nations concerned with ensuring international peace and security, based on its mandate according to the Charter came in Qatar's statement made by Sharifa Yousef Al Nesf, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, before the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on the question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Security Council (Item 121), at the UN headquarters in New York.

Al Nesf stated that reforming the Security Council has become an urgent necessity, especially in light of the conflicts and worsening humanitarian crises in the world, most notably the catastrophic humanitarian crisis and the dangerous escalation in Gaza Strip, and the war crimes and crimes against humanity that the Israeli occupation has continued to commit against the brotherly Palestinian people, which alerts dire consequences on the security and stability of the region. As well as the international peace and security, in light of the silence of the international community and the failure of the Security Council to carry out its responsibilities to stop the killing and destruction.

A Security Council with a greater representation, efficiency and transparency would enhance the legitimacy of its decisions and accelerate their implementation, in addition to enhancing multilateralism and contributing to efforts aimed at achieving a more effective and transparent global governance system, Al Nesf added.

She explained that the success of the reform process through intergovernmental negotiations requires adherence to the terms of reference that established it, especially the interconnection between the five elements of the reform process in accordance with General Assembly Resolution No. 557/62, and taking into account the principle of equality between all countries in the decision-making process in the Council.

Al Nesf indicated that Qatar participates in good faith and effectively in leading initiatives and supporting regional and international efforts that advance the comprehensive reform process of the Security Council, through the process of intergovernmental negotiation; noting that it is proud of its participation with Poland in facilitating the intergovernmental negotiations on the Security Council reform during the 75th session, and with Denmark during the 76th session of the General Assembly.