Singapore Interested In Using Russian 5D Printing Technology

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Singapore expressed interest in using Russia's 5D printing
technology at the talks that took place with the support of the
Russian trade mission, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
Among highlights in the sector I would mention the talks that
took place with the support of the Russian trade mission, on using
the first Russian 5D printing technology. This strategic
cooperation creates synergy of Singapore's technological power with
Russia's innovative achievements. Moreover, we actively facilitate
the cooperation between a number of respected robotic companies in
Russia with leading associations and companies in Singapore,
including the Singapore University of Technology and Design
(SUTD)," he told a forum.
Singapore's IT market "is very promising for cooperation with
Russia," as "dozens of large and small IT companies with Russia's
participation in one form or another successfully operate" in
Singapore, Bondarenko added.
MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107472200
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.