Safadi Pledges Jordan's Continued Support To Arab Causes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra) -Jordan will always maintain support to the Arab issues, with a "firm" stance in defending justice of the Palestinian cause and defenseless civilian people in the Gaza Strip to face the brutal machine of war and destruction, Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, said.Speaking during the parliamentary session Wednesday, Safadi noted under His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives, HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II supervised the operation to dispatch a second Jordanian field hospital for Gaza people.He said: "The House welcomes efforts that led to the truce agreement in Gaza, and always affirms support for the King's endeavors to completely stop the brutal aggression against Gaza."On the House's behalf, he lauded personnel of the Jordanian first field hospital, who continued their humanitarian work despite bombing and destruction, greeting Jordanian Royal Air Force, which carried out heroic landing operations to provide urgent medical and nutritional aid to Gaza people.Concluding his remarks, Safadi said Jordan's stances proved "close" solidarity with Palestine, affirming continued support to Palestinians to achieve their legitimate rights on their national soil, primarily establishment of their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.