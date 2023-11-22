EDB Considering Financing Construction Of Rogun HPP In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 22. The Eurasian
Development Bank (EDB) is participating in the donors' committee
discussing financial support for the construction of Rogun
hydropower plant (HPP) in Tajikistan, Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of
the Board of EDB, said during the bank research presentation in
Kazakhstan's Almaty, Trend reports.
He expressed hope that resources would be allocated to Rogun,
however Podguzov acknowledged the ambiguity surrounding these
conversations.
Podguzov stated during the World Hydropower Congress 2023 in
Indonesia from October 31 to November 2 that new projects in
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will expand hydropower capacity in
Central Asia.
He stated that the Central Asian region now operates over 80
hydropower stations totaling around 14,000 MW of installed
capacity. By 2035, the region's hydropower capacity is expected to
be increased by 8,900 MW through modifications to current
facilities and the construction of new hydroelectric power
stations.
Tajikistan's Ministry of Finance indicated in mid-August this
year that direct government negotiations with potential investors
for the building of Rogun HPP will begin by the end of the
year.
The Ministry of Finance noted that agreements have already been
achieved to receive a $500 million preferential loan from the Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Furthermore, the Islamic
Development Bank (IDB) aims to boost its funding for this project
from $150 million to $250 million. By late October 2023, the Saudi
Fund for Development (SFD) had also signaled willingness to provide
a $100 million credit.
The Rogun HPP is estimated to have an installed capacity of
3,600 MW and annual electricity generation of 13 to 17 billion
kilowatt-hours following full commissioning in 2033.
