Motorvision Group Reduces Localization Costs Using AI Dubbing Thanks To Partnering With Dubformer

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Amsterdam, Netherlands - Motorvision Group, a leading European producer and operator of TV channels specializing in automotive content, is successfully transforming its localization process with the help of AI dubbing technology provided by Dubformer. By embracing AI-powered localization, Motorvision not only reduced their localization costs significantly, but also improved their connection with their target audience in LATAM countries and paved the way for potential expansion into new markets.



Motorvision Group is a well-established operator of TV channels, focusing on all aspects of the automotive industry, offering news coverage, documentaries, lifestyle content and (Live) motorsports programs. With a worldwide presence and localized in multiple languages such as English, French, German, LAS, Greek, Portuguese, and Thai, Motorvision caters to a diverse range of viewers. The channels are featuring series with episodes ranging from 30-60 minutes in length, as well as shorter clips primarily intended for their popular Motorvision YouTube channel.



Traditionally, Motorvision relied on human translators and voice actors for subtitling and dubbing. However, the company recognized the need to optimize their localization process in order to stay competitive and meet the growing demands of their global audience. By adopting AI dubbing technology from Dubformer, Motorvision was able to expedite their localization efforts while achieving significant cost savings.



Motorvision began subtitling content in Greek and Brazilian Portuguese, and successfully produced four episodes with voiceovers in Latin American Spanish (LAS). The LAS version received widespread acceptance from Motorvision's technical team, audience, and local linguists. Importantly, the AI-generated voiceover proved to be far more cost-effective than conventional market rates, allowing Motorvision to consider expanding AI dubbing to a wider range of languages.



One of the initial challenges faced by Motorvision during their AI dubbing testing was ensuring the correct pronunciation of different brands and eliminating the somewhat "robotic" sound (the first test was done in UK English). Dubformer effectively addressed these challenges by incorporating feedback from their "proof-listeners" and is actively working on integrating relevant glossaries to guarantee perfect pronunciation.



Furthermore, in order to create a more more natural sounding audiotrack, the Dubformer team explored different voices and applied enhanced AI mixing techniques, successfully achieving the desired outcome.



"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Dubformer," said Raimund Koehler, CEO of Motorvision Group. "Our mission is to provide our viewers around the world with the highest quality programming in their preferred language. With the help of Dubformer's unique AI technology and approach involving human proof-listeners, we can increase our output without compromising on the quality of our content.”



In their initial AI dubbing venture, Motorvision has already achieved a 17% reduction in their total localization costs. Motorvision have successfully dubbed four episodes for the LATAM and Spanish markets and are now preparing for further collaboration. The company's ambitious plans include expanding AI dubbing into French, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, and potentially English, as they continue to revolutionize the localization landscape in the media industry.

Working in collaboration with Dubformer, Motorvision remains committed to enhancing their localization process and revolutionizing the media industry by leveraging AI technology.



About Dubformer

Dubformer is an AI dubbing start-up, specializing in delivering broadcast-level quality dubbing and voice-over services to the media industry. The company leverages a unique technology stack, developed by a team of leading AI experts, pairing it with the Human Touch platform. This approach ensures that the outcome aligns with industry standards.



About Motorvision Group

Motorvision Group is Europe's leading creator and producer of automotive-themed television programming. We unite the production, purchase and sale or licensing of moving image content with the operation of global TV channels, online and mobile streaming services under one roof. More information.

