We Remain Colonized - President Of Guadeloupe Women's Union

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. We are still
colonized and we must be free, President of the Union of Guadeloupe
Women Ketti Lombion said at the "Decolonization: Empowerment and
Development of Women" event in Baku, Trend reports.
"Our struggle is still ongoing. We have witnessed the results of
colonization our entire lives. Women have suffered the most. In the
face of violence and hardship, women demanded freedom," Lombion
noted.
"Our women should be given more rights." "We are constantly
attempting to change the current situation," she stated.
Baku is hosting an international conference on "Decolonization:
Empowerment and Development of Women". The event is organized by
the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.
