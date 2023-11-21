-->


We Remain Colonized - President Of Guadeloupe Women's Union


11/21/2023 9:24:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. We are still colonized and we must be free, President of the Union of Guadeloupe Women Ketti Lombion said at the "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women" event in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our struggle is still ongoing. We have witnessed the results of colonization our entire lives. Women have suffered the most. In the face of violence and hardship, women demanded freedom," Lombion noted.

"Our women should be given more rights." "We are constantly attempting to change the current situation," she stated.

Baku is hosting an international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women". The event is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.

