(MENAFN- Baystreet) Canadian Chamber Of Commerce Forms AI Council

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has formed a council to study artificial intelligence (AI) and develop public policy around the technology.

The chamber says the council will advocate for government policies that promote the responsible and ethical use of AI in business throughout Canada.

The 30-member“Future of AI Council” will be co-chaired by e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) and software business SAP Canada.

Other members of the council include representatives from Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL), BlackBerry (BB), and Microsoft (MSFT).

The council will support government policies that push AI as an economic driver for the Canadian economy.

Among the council's first tasks will be to look at Bill C-27, which the federal government plans to use to curtail some of the dangers that AI presents to society, such as disinformation and a loss of jobs.

