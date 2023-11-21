UN General Assembly Draft Resolution On Celebration Of SPECA 25Th Anniversary Adopted

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The draft
resolution of the UN General Assembly on celebrating the 25th
anniversary of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central
Asia (SPECA) initiated by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan has been unanimously
adopted, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.
It was noted that the resolution entitled "Transformation of the
world: sustainable development agenda until 2030" emphasizes the
important role of the Special Program for Member States as a
regional program promoting mutual understanding, economic
cooperation and regional development.
The goals and objectives of the Tashkent Declaration of March
26, 1998, which established the Special Programme, were noted, and
the progress made in the countries of Central Asia, their
integration with the economies of Europe and Asia and their
contribution to global economic growth were welcomed.
The resolution notes the importance of exploring the
possibilities of establishing a multilateral UN trust fund for the
effective and timely mobilization of financial resources of the
states-participants of the special program and implementation of
projects under the UN special program.
The resolution also emphasized the importance of further
development of regional cooperation between the countries of
Central Asia to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and
develop good neighborly relations.
Azerbaijan holds the chairmanship of SPECA in 2023.
The resolution is available here .
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107464852
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.