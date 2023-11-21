Philippine President Marcos To Meet Expats In UAE Next Week Here's How To Register

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 11:06 AM

Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 11:42 AM

It's official: Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. is coming to the UAE - and he will be meeting expats in the country.

The Philippine missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Tuesday announced the details of the community event, which will be held on Wednesday, November 29, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from 5pm to 8pm.

Online registration is mandatory, the authorities said in the advisory.

Here's how to sign up:



Go to

Fill out the form.

Once verified, an e-mail will be sent with a confirmation QR code. The QR code will have to be presented along with a valid passport to enter the venue.

Only Filipinos aged 18 years old and above can be part of the event. Gates will open at 3pm and close at 4.30pm, the embassy and the consulate-general added.

Those who are coming must be in smart casual or Filipiniana attire.

"For security reasons, large bags, selfie sticks, umbrellas and other items such as posters, banners, placards, and streamers will not be allowed inside the venue," according to the advisory.

Besides the community event, Marcos is expected to attend COP28 in Expo City Dubai, where world leaders are coming together to discuss the most pressing environment issues. COP28 is taking place from November 30 to December 12.

