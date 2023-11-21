Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative To UN Gives Speech At UN Security Council Discussions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Open discussions on the theme Promoting the Defense of Peace
Through Common Development were held within the framework of the
agenda Protection of International Peace and Security under the
presidency of China in the UN Security Council, Azernews reports.
This is stated in the publication of the Permanent Mission of
Azerbaijan to the UN in social network X.
Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to
the UN Yashar Aliyev said that as a result of the local anti-terror
measures carried out in September Azerbaijan managed to ensure
peace in Garabagh.
It should be noted that to ensure the implementation of
provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppression of large-scale
provocations in the Garabagh economic region, disarmament and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the territories of
Azerbaijan, neutralization of their military infrastructure,
ensuring the safety of civilians returning to the territories
liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction,
restoration and reconstruction works and Azerbaijani military
personnel, as well as restoration of the constitutional order of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani authorities have taken
measures to ensure peace in Garabagh.
