Goldmedal Electricals Unveils New Line-Up Of Stylish, Energy-Efficient Water Heaters

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21st November, 2023: Goldmedal Electricals, one of India's leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, is expanding its product portfolio with the introduction of its new range of water heaters. An established brand in the electrical wiring devices, home automation, wires, LEDs, and fans segments, Goldmedal aims to replicate its success in the water heating category with a series of storage and instant water heater products that offer superior efficiency, design, and durability.



Speaking at the product unveiling, Mr. Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals, stated, "Our commitment has always been to deliver technologically advanced, premium quality, durable, and value-driven products. The launch of our new range of water heaters is another step in that direction. These products have been meticulously designed to meet the demands of discerning consumers, offering exceptional energy efficiency and reliability."



The new Goldmedal water heaters will be available in a variety of models and multiple tank capabilities to cater to a wide variety of needs. From storage to instant water heaters, the product list boasts features such as corrosion-resistant materials, digital temperature display, Dynoflow technology for quicker heating, multiple level safety, and highly efficient, eco-friendly insulation materials. Advanced safety features include precision temperature control, overheat protection, and pressure control valves to ensure a safe and reliable user experience.



Goldmedal is committed to providing best-in-class after-sales service, backed by a dedicated call centre for immediate resolution of customer grievances. The company also promises free installation in most locations across the country along with quick and hassle-free on-site services.



Speaking about the new products, Mr. Bishan Jain, Director at Goldmedal Electricals, added, "We have established a reputation of being one of the most innovative companies in the electrical wiring devices segment over the last 40 years and it's our promise to deliver the same level of quality in every product that bears the Goldmedal brand. With Goldmedal Water Heaters, customers will experience the latest product innovations, the highest possible levels of safety, and superior installation and after-sales services. Like with our other product categories, our aim will be to continue raising the bar in the water heating segment."



All Goldmedal water heaters are rated 4-star BEE and above and offer up to 10 years of warranty. The company has ambitious plans for its water heater category, aiming to replicate the success it enjoyed with its foray in fans, in 2021.



About Goldmedal Electricals



Goldmedal Electricals is a home-grown electrical company which was established in the year 1979 with a vision to create electrical switches and accessories that make a positive difference to the lives of consumers. The company is known in the industry for manufacturing high quality wiring devices and introducing a host of innovations in the industry. The company has manufacturing units in Vasai outside Mumbai, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. It is one of the few companies in the industry to have a completely in-house, state-of-the-art tool room and testing facility. Today, the company manufactures a vast range of electrical products including various types of Switches, Home automation systems, LEDs, Fans, Security Systems, Entertainment devices, Doorbells, Wires, Cables, DBs and more for residential buildings as well as commercial establishments.

