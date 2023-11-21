Jordan King, EU Official Stress Civilian Protection, Two-State Solution In Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Nov 21 (NNN-PETRA) – King Abdullah II of Jordan, yesterday, discussed the situation in Gaza with the EU foreign policy chief, with both sides stressing protecting civilians and adopting the two-state solution.

At a meeting in the Jordanian capital, Amman, with Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the king urged intensive efforts to stop the conflict in Gaza, end the siege, and ensure the delivery of food, medicine, water, and fuel to the Strip, according to a statement by Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court.

The Jordanian leader also warned of the disastrous repercussions of the ongoing conflict, whose victims are innocent civilians.

He also warned of the continued escalations and settler violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank, reiterating that the only way to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the two-state solution.

Borrell, for his part, also stressed the need to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, and applauded Jordan's crucial role in working towards creating a political horizon for the Palestinian issue, the statement said.– NNN-PETRA