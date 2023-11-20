Swiss Central Bank Sees Independence As The Guarantor Of Growth

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) El banco central suizo ve la independencia como garante del crecimiento



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

"Without independence, there can be no free research and no monetary policy shielded from vested interests," emphasised Jordan in his speech. "But independence is neither a law of nature nor a matter of course."

For Jordan, maintaining independence depends on three points in particular. Firstly, independence must be effectively practised at the SNB. For the SNB, this means that it "always gears its monetary policy towards maintaining price stability."

+UBS can't claim victory yet in French tax evasion dispute

Secondly, the SNB must be accountable to the Federal Assembly and the public on a regular basis. Finally, only objectives that are covered by the SNB's mandate and for which the central bank has the appropriate instruments should be pursued. "An expansion of the scope of tasks driven by particular interests is not compatible with the independence enshrined in law," Jordan continued.

In order to fulfil its legal mandate, the SNB cannot afford to stand still. It must always be highly flexible in order to be able to react to the rapidly changing environment.

In this context, Jordan cited the coronavirus crisis and the demise of Credit Suisse. In these crises, the SNB demonstrated maximum flexibility and decisiveness with rapid measures. In addition, the measures taken had shown the population that they could rely on the institution even in times of crisis.

+Swiss Federal Court snubs request for gold sector transparency

"A narrowly defined mandate combined with considerable room for manoeuvre in its implementation is crucial for the success of our institutions, especially in such acute crisis situations," said Jordan. It therefore pays off to be "stubborn about the mandate, but flexible in its implementation".

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.





Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .