Easy Ways To Stay Motivated And Stick To Your 30X30 This DFC

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 November 2023 – Are you struggling to stick to your 30 minutes of exercise a day and keen to get back on track? If so, look no further – here are five easy and effective ways to supercharge your workout routine and still achieve remarkable results this Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), ensuring that your motivation remains high throughout your DFC journey and beyond.

Whether you're a busy professional, a parent juggling multiple responsibilities, or simply someone looking for quick and efficient ways to boost your fitness levels, these time-saving tips will help you stay motivated this DFC and take your fitness to new heights. Get ready to sweat, burn calories, and unleash your full potential in just half an hour!



Commit to simple movement for 30 minutes a day

The DFC schedule is packed with thousands of fun and challenging classes and activities to help you tick off your daily 30 minutes of exercise. But the simplest way to stay motivated this DFC and keep exercising beyond the Challenge, is to simply commit to moving for half an hour a day. One easy way to is to walk for 30 minutes - and any activity you achieve beyond that is a bonus. Set your morning alarm 15 minutes earlier and take a stroll around your neighbourhood, then schedule a short lunchtime walk, or take a telephone meeting while getting your steps in. As you tick the days off, you may find you have a little more energy and enthusiasm to see what else is on offer. Head to DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village or Run and Ride Central, located at One Central, and join one of the hundreds of free sessions to suit any ability. In addition, there are Community Fitness Hubs plus a whole host of classes and activities at gyms across the city, making it easier than ever to find something that inspires some action.



Explore the great outdoors on two wheels

If the idea of daily exercise sounds a little challenging, reframe it as an opportunity to finally enjoy being outdoors after months of waiting for temperatures to cool. Head to the RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre and take part in a range of cycling activities,

including mountain bike trails, a pump track and track cycling, from 7 am to 8 am / 4 pm to 8.30 pm on weekdays, and from 7 am to 10 am / 4 pm to 10 pm on weekends. Riders of all ages are encouraged to join in the fun, with the option to bring your own bike, or alternatively bikes are available free of charge to use.



Sign up to fitness with friends and family

Challenge your friends, loved ones and colleagues and motivate each other to make fitness more enjoyable this DFC. Check out the closest gyms near your work or home and plan your calendars ahead of time to keep each other accountable. Find convenient venues such as Run and Ride Central, located at One Central, where there are a myriad of ways to immerse yourself into a world of working out. Here, there are loads of free running and cycling activities for everyone to enjoy. You can also rally your community across its social or messaging groups to meet at one of the many Community Hubs across the city, from DIFC and Dragon Mart, to Ripe Market and Dubai Silicon Oasis – and every neighbourhood in between. Meet your neighbours to get fit together and form fruitful friendships to enjoy way beyond the 30 days.



Take a dip and cool off while clocking in your 30 minutes a day

A leisurely dip at the community pool or a morning splash at one of the city's public beaches offer invigorating ways to bank your daily half an hour of exercise. Water lovers seeking a luxurious experience can also sign up to the iconic AURA Skypool's thrilling triathlon in which participants will complete 3km on a static machine, pedal 3km on a stationary bike, and finish with a mesmerising 250m swim around the 360 sky-high pool. Head with the kids (and big kids) to the Emirates NBD Aqua Park at the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, a thrilling 40m inflatable water-based obstacle course that guarantees fun for everyone aged 3 and above. The experience is just AED 30 for 30 minutes.



Set up your own fitness hub at home

A yoga mat, some free weights, or simply a balcony to complete a 30-minute HIIT session are all you need. A wealth of activities is open to everyone, but you can complete the Challenge your own way. Maybe you want to set up a circuit in the garden for your family to complete to their favourite playlist on a Saturday morning, or you can create a serene haven for a sunrise or sunset flow to clock your session for the day.



If you want to venture out, offers daily fitness and wellness inspiration with information on the city's top-notch facilities, wellness advice, and tips to staying hydrated to help everyone achieve their personal 30-minute daily exercise challenge.



