Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Cabinet held its weekly session at Bayan Palace, headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT - Kuwait has set December 31 and January 1 as public holidays marking the occasion of the New Year, the cabinet said.

KUWAIT - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) signed an agreement with the Kuwait-based Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity to help fund education in Yemen at a value of USD 422,000.

KUWAIT - Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development and Minister for Women and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah affirmed that Kuwait attaches great importance to bolstering children's rights and protection.

RAMALLAH - The Israeli occupation forces bombed the Kuwait school near the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza earlier in a new act of brutal aggression, said a Palestinian media source.

GAZA - At least 12 Palestinians were killed and tens were injured in an Israeli attack on the Indonesian Hospital north Gaza Strip.

BRUSSELS - The European Union voiced its support to referral of the situation in Palestine at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

BRUSSELS - Israeli occupation forces have demonstrated, yet again a chilling indifference to the catastrophic toll on civilians of their ongoing relentless bombardment of the occupied Gaza Strip, Amnesty International said.

WASHINGTON - The United States said that it is considering a series of measures to stop the Israeli settlers' violence against innocent Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including imposing a US entry-visa ban on them.

WASHINGTON - The White House commented on the scenes coming from the Gaza Strip where the Israeli occupation army is waging a merciless war on the densely-populated Palestinian territory, saying that hospitals should not be turned into battlefields. (end) ibi