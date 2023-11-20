New Era Begins In Region After Karabakh War - Turkish President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A new era began
in the region in the period after the Karabakh war, Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.
"Some Western states still do not realize that after the
Karabakh war a completely new era began in our region. The Armenian
people and their leaders should seek security not thousands of
kilometers away, but in peace and cooperation with their neighbors.
Other states, manipulating Armenia for their own interests, caused
enormous damage to the Armenians," he noted.
Erdogan called on Armenia to agree to the peace proposed by
Azerbaijan.
