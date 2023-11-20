New Era Begins In Region After Karabakh War - Turkish President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. A new era began in the region in the period after the Karabakh war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"Some Western states still do not realize that after the Karabakh war a completely new era began in our region. The Armenian people and their leaders should seek security not thousands of kilometers away, but in peace and cooperation with their neighbors. Other states, manipulating Armenia for their own interests, caused enormous damage to the Armenians," he noted.

Erdogan called on Armenia to agree to the peace proposed by Azerbaijan.