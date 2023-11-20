KPMG Qatar Partners With Sparklo For AI-Driven Reverse Vending Machine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) KPMG in Qatar has taken a significant leap forward in corporate sustainability by partnering with Sparklo, a global innovator in clean technology.

This collaboration introduces the Sparklomat, an artificial intelligence-driven Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), to KPMG's Doha office. The sophisticated AI software behind the Sparklomat ensures a 99.9% accurate identification process for recyclables, contributing to a more efficient and contamination-free recycling system.

This joint initiative aligns with KPMG's commitment to lead by example in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sphere.

The Sparklomat offers KPMG employees and visitors an intuitive and rewarding way to recycle, integrating seamlessly with the Sparklo mobile app to provide instant rewards for their sustainable actions. This innovative approach to recycling represents a shift in workplace culture towards environmental consciousness and action.

“At KPMG in Qatar, we recognise that the health of our planet rests in the hands of each individual and organisation. Our collaboration with Sparklo reflects our role as custodians of the environment, transforming our office into a hub of sustainability where every recycled item signifies a step towards a greener tomorrow," said Huda Ibrahim, head of Marketing and Communications at KPMG in Qatar.

Maxim Kaplevich, owner and chief executive officer of Sparklo, said the Sparklomats are revolutionising the recycling process, providing incentives that encourage eco-friendly actions.

"This strategic alliance with KPMG in Qatar places our innovative technology at the forefront of Qatar's corporate environment, offering employees a firsthand experience with our product. Together, we are driving a sustainability transformation in Qatar, fostering a positive change by advocating environmentally conscious practices in the corporate world,” he said.

