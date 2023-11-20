Qatar Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Gaza's Indonesian Hospital

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar Monday condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli bombing of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of several patients and wounded, considering it an extension of the occupation's approach in targeting hospitals, schools and population centers in the Strip, and a blatant violation of international laws and agreements, especially the Fourth Geneva Convention.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's call for the formation of an international committee to investigate the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against civilians in the Gaza Strip, urging the international community to take urgent action to deter Israel from committing further massacres and provide necessary protection for over two thousand displaced people seeking refuge in the hospital, along with hundreds of patients and medical staff.

The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Republic of Indonesia in all the political and legal steps it takes to deal with this brutal crime.

