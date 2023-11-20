Ell & Nikki Captivate Audience At Music Festival In Amsterdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani duet Ell & Nikki have captivated the audience at Het Grote Songfestivalfeest (The Big Eurovision Party) in Amsterdam.

Het Grote Songfestivalfeest is a Dutch television concert programme starring artists of the Eurovision Song Contest, produced by PilotStudio in collaboration with the Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS and held at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam editions of the show have been in 2019, 2022 and 2023, Azernews reports.

The duet performed a hit song Running Scared, which brought a victory to Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2011.

Note that Ell and Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

The authors of the song are Stefan Orn, Sandra Bjurman from Sweden together with Iain Farquharson from the UK. Orn and Bjurman are also authors of the song "Drip Drop", which represented Azerbaijan at the Eurovision Song Contest 2010..

Azerbaijan's entry for Eurovision 2023 rocked the stage with the song "Tell Me More". The duo from Zaqatala is heavily influenced by music from the '60s and '70s, which is clearly reflected in the duo's signature sound and style.

It is noteworthy that Azerbaijan reached the Top 5 in five consecutive contests - 3rd in 2009, 5th in 2010, 1st in 2011, 4th in 2012, and 2nd in 2013.

In mid-July, Azerbaijan Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Agency (ITV) launched the selection process for Eurovision 2024, to be held in Sweden.

