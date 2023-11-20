Qatar Amir Discusses Bilateral Ties With Saudi State Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 20 (KUNA) - Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed Monday with Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammad Al-Saud bilateral ties and ways to boost them.

Qatar Amiri Diwan said in a statement that the Amir met with Saudi Minister of State and his accompanying delegation in his office at Lusail Palace.

During the meeting, Prince Turki conveyed greetings of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, to the Amir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani, and their wishes to him of health and to the Qatari people continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, Qatar Amir entrusted Prince Turki bin Mohammad Al-Saud to convey his greetings to King Salman, and the Crown Prince, wishing them good health and the Saudi people further development and growth.

On Sunday, Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani received Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammad Al Saud and reviewed cooperation between the two countries and ways to boost them. (end)

