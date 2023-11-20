Kuwait Crown Prince Receptions

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Monday National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Sadoun. His Highness also received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economy and Investment Affairs Dr. Saad Al-Barrak. (end) aa

