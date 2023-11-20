Azerbaijan, Iraq Sign Documents

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A ceremony of signing documents has been held with participation
of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid.
