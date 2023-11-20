(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Cultivating Collaboration: Mohammed Bin Salman Misk Foundation and eWTP Arabia Capital Join Forces for Saudi Youth

• The collaboration will focus on building and growing the entrepreneur ecosystem in the region

• The agreement will create opportunities for Saudi Arabia’s youth to gain expertise from mature markets like China



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov 15, 2023: Mohammed Bin Salman Foundation, also known as Misk Foundation, and growth-stage venture capital fund eWTP Arabia Capital announced a strategic partnership agreement aimed at fostering collaboration and mutual benefit. This partnership agreement heralds a commitment to further growth and innovation in the region, with a focus on youth's growth opportunities, accelerator support, and a ‘Founders Connect’ initiative.

Through the Founder Connect initiative, Unicorn-level Saudi startups will be given access to China’s robust entrepreneur ecosystem through eWTP Arabia Capital, enhancing networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities for the beneficiaries of the program. Misk Foundation will also be matched with a list of Chinese accelerator service providers that will enable in bolstering of entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives in KSA. This collaboration is in line with Misk Foundation's overarching goals to cultivate and encourage learning, leadership, and entrepreneurship among Saudi youth.

eWTP Arabia Capital and its affiliates will also provide 100 internship opportunities for Misk Foundation's beneficiaries, opening the doors for learning experiences within the Middle East region and beyond, thus contributing to the development of scientific and technological talent among Saudi youth.

Furthermore, this collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Misk Foundation and eWTP Arabia Capital to empower Saudi youth with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital age. Misk Foundation's dedication to education and entrepreneurship, with a supporting focus on science and technology, aligns seamlessly with eWTP Arabia Capital's ability to provide access to mature technology markets like China. Through this partnership, the organizations aim to bridge the gap between local talent and global opportunities, nurturing the scientific and technological potential of Saudi youth.

Jessica Wong, managing partner of eWTP Arabia Capital and Secretary General of the Saudi Arabia-China Entrepreneurs Association, stated, "Over the next five years, we are looking forward to invest $100 million with Misk in digital technology, new energy, and advanced manufacturing to support Saudi Arabia's technology advancement and nurture more tech talents.The Saudi Arabia-China Entrepreneurs Association will facilitate exchanges between member companies, over ten Chinese higher education institutions, and Misk for mutual growth."



She also added “This agreement underscores our belief in the incredible potential of Saudi Arabian talent and the importance of investment in their future. Through this partnership, we aim to open doors to new opportunities, facilitate global connections, and inspire the next generation of Saudi entrepreneurs. Together, we will build a bridge to global success for Saudi youth."

Misk Foundation, a non-profit organization devoted to cultivating and encouraging learning and leadership in Saudi Arabian youth, is dedicated to two main tracks: education and entrepreneurship, and culture and the creative arts. eWTP Arabia Capital is a vital player in the global investment landscape, partnering with entrepreneurs to create leading businesses and providing access to resources in both mature technology markets, such as China, and emerging markets, including MENA.

This groundbreaking partnership between Misk Foundation and eWTP Arabia Capital underscores their dedication to investing in the future of Saudi Arabia by bringing together local and international expertise. It not only strengthens Saudi Arabia's position in the global business landscape but also showcases the country's commitment to creating opportunities for its youth that will drive economic growth, knowledge exchange, and cultural enrichment.



About eWTP Arabia Capital:

Founded in 2019, eWTP Arabia Capital (“eWTPA”) is an investment firm based in Saudi Arabia and China. Backed by marquee investors, Public Investment Fund (PIF) and eWTP Capital, eWTPA helps create robust local digital ecosystems in the MENA region by partnering with market-leading Chinese businesses and providing a gateway for these companies to establish a strong and sustainable presence in the region. To date, eWTPA has invested in over 18 companies in the cloud and digital sector, 13 of which have already established themselves successfully in KSA, and 4 of which are expected to be listed soon; more have emerged as industry leaders or regional unicorns since its initial US$400 million Fund I.

About Misk foundation:

Established by HRH Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz in 2011, Misk Foundation is a non-Profit organization devoted to cultivate and encourage learning and leadership in the youth for a better future in Saudi Arabia. To this end, Misk gives a hand to the youth across the country by providing various means to foster, empower, and establish a healthy environment for their creative talents to grow and see the light. The foundation invests in empowering the youth of Saudi Arabia in two main tracks: education and entrepreneurship, and culture and the creative arts, with science and technology as a supporting field. This is intended to be accomplished by designing programs and forging partnerships with local and global organizations to reach the ultimate objective: building a society based on knowledge. Misk pursues these goals by both designing programs and partnering with local and global organizations in diverse fields. Through an array of incubators, the foundation invests in the intellectual capital and the capabilities of the youth of Saudi Arabia. Misk foundation believes that its endeavors will support and enhance the efforts to establish a knowledge-based society, which will in turn bring fulfillment and add value to Saudi Arabia.





