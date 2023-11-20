UK Official Sent To Welcome Sri Lanka's New Top Diplomat To UK

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

An official from the UK Government was sent to welcome High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom, Rohitha Bogollagama, when he reached London.

The High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom Rohitha Bogollagama arrived in London on 19 November 2023 to assume duties, the Foreign Ministry said today.

He was received upon arrival at the London Heathrow Airport by the Special Representative of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Kathryn Colvin.

Bogallagama was a member of the United National Party (UNP) but in 2004 he switched sides and supported the United People's Freedom Alliance and became a Cabinet Minister.

He served as the Foreign Minister before he was defeated at the General Elections held on 8 April 2010, losing his seat in Parliament.

Bogollagama also served as the Governor of the Eastern Province from July 2017 to December 2018. (Colombo Gazette)