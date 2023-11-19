Ukrainian, French Officials Discuss Security Guarantees For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Special Envoy of the President of France for Ukraine's Relief and Reconstruction Pierre Heilbronn have discussed the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine.

That's according to the Ukrainian president's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The meeting was also attended by Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva.

Yermak thanked the French side for the continued strong support of Ukraine and practical assistance since the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion. He emphasized the special role of the active dialog between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron in this regard.

Yermak also thanked Heilbronn for his important mission and visit to Ukraine and emphasized the tangible progress in the work on future projects for Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction.

"I am grateful that the French side not only provides us with the necessary assistance to prevail, but also looks to the future and works on the issues of Ukraine's recovery," Yermak said.

Heilbronn stated that he had had a fruitful dialogue with representatives of Ukraine over the past eight months and informed them about the elaboration of a number of projects in the areas of transport, technology, healthcare, etc., as well as the possibility of providing grants from France to restore critical infrastructure, energy facilities, businesses, and carry out demining.

Ukrainian official, Italian minister discuss security cooperation, new sanctions against Russia

The parties also discussed the issue of providing security guarantees to Ukraine in the context of negotiations between Ukraine and France on the conclusion of a relevant bilateral agreement, as provided for in the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine of July 12 this year.

In addition, Yermak reiterated Zelensky's invitation to President Macron and the First Lady of France to visit Ukraine and expressed hope that this important and meaningful visit could take place in the near future.