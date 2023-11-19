First Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show Concludes With Resounding Success

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show held under the esteemed patronage of President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of Al Shaqab H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, concluded with a resounding success yesterday.

Organized by Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, the event held over two days at the magnificent Longines Arena Al Shaqab embodied a significant milestone for the Arabian Show Horse industry in Qatar and the wider region. The eye-catching show featured more than 250 of the finest purebred Arabians horses from Qatar and abroad.

The show, which was witnessed by a packed crowd, not only showcased the beauty and grace of purebred Arabian horses but also celebrated the traditional and cultural significance of owning these magnificent creatures, reflecting the deep-seated love for Arabian horses in the community.



A horse performs on the final day.

On the final day of the event, Abdullateef Basheer Reja Alrasheedi's Bashir Al Bashir claimed the top honours in the Senior Stallions Championship. Badi Athbah, owned by Al Jazeel Stud, was second with Aladeed Stud's Falah Al Shaqab taking the third place.

DA Magic Moment owned by Nasser Mohammed M A Al Hajri won the Senior Mares Championship. Al Thamer Stud's AJ Sara took the second place, followed by Al Hamad Stud's E.M Queen Desert.

The Junior Colts Championship was won by Bahi Al Jaham, which is owned by Al Jaham Stud. Hamad bin Muhamed Al Rajhi/Al Rajhiah Stud's Alsultan RJ was second, followed by Sons Mubark Hindi Al Khaldi/Alkhawolid Stud's Dawood Al Muawd.



Majed Mohammed A. Alnukhaysh's Shmooa Al Enaya won the Shmooa Al Enaya ahead of Mzoon Al Diriyah, owned by Mesfer Mohammed M A Al Hajri. Sab'ah Al Shahania of H E Sheikha Iman Mohamed K H Al Thani finished third.

The inaugural edition of the show boasted an esteemed panel of judges who brought their expertise to evaluate and appreciate the prowess of these equestrian teams, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show is classified as a B show by the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO), allowing winning horses to qualify for international shows of higher classification.