MDLBEAST Lunches Four Exciting Party Concepts In Riyadh, Jeddah And Alula

MDLBEAST, the Saudi leading music entertainment company, is proud to announce the launch of four innovative party concepts in four iconic venues across three vibrant Saudi cities. These first-of-its-kind events promise to redefine the party and music scene, offering a unique fusion of music, culture, and breathtaking locations.\r

\r

Balad Social: Jeddah's rooftop weekly parties at Al-Balad historical area\u00a0\r

\r

Immerse yourself in the rich history of Jeddah with Balad Social, a series of weekly rooftop parties featuring local DJs. Set against the backdrop of Jeddah's historical site and at Beit Zainal\u2019s rooftop, guests can enjoy the perfect blend of contemporary beats and ancient charm. Balad Social takes place every Thursday and doors open at 10 pm.\r

\r

FOWG: Riyadh's Skyscraper City Extravaganza at KAFD \u2013 a rooftop pop-up concept\u00a0\r

\r

Elevate your nightlife experience in the heart of Riyadh with FOWG, a weekly rooftop party located in the modern King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). Dance the night away amidst the city's skyscrapers, soaking in the breathtaking views and high-energy beats. FOWG is the perfect end for your Thursday. Enjoy your dinner in one of KAFD\u2019s luxurious restaurants and jump with your group to FOWG. Doors open at 10 pm.\r

\r

Moja: Jeddah\u2019s first beachfront parties from sunset till after midnight\r

\r

Moja takes the party to the beach! Experience the rhythm of the waves and the music merging seamlessly at the first weekly beachfront parties from sunset till after midnight. This extraordinary event promises a magical atmosphere where the sea meets the sounds of some of the hottest international and local DJs. Moja takes place in Obhur \u2013 next to the familiar OIA resort- and doors open at 5 pm every Friday.\r

\r

Kokub: mesmerizing landscape and nature parties in AlUla\r

\r

Immerse yourselves in the cultural tapestry of AlUla\u2019s landscape with Kokub, a fortnightly party set against the heritage and natural landscape of AlUla, the country's oldest site. Revel in the fusion of modern beats and historical surroundings, creating an unparalleled experience for partygoers. Kokub is perfect to add to your itinerary while AlUla. The event takes place every other Friday and doors open at 10 pm.\r

\r

MDLBEAST is committed to providing unforgettable moments for music enthusiasts, and these four unique concepts showcase the company\u2019s dedication to pushing boundaries and creating unique music entertainment experiences.\r

\r

For more information on the upcoming events, show dates, and lineup, please visit MDLBEAST website or follow us on @MDLBEAST.

