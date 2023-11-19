Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Down Three Russian Drones Over Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a massive Russian drone attack overnight Sunday, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down three Shahed kamikaze UAVs in Sumy region.
That's according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"This night, three enemy Shahed drones were downed over Sumy region. We thank our defenders of the sky!" the report reads. Read also:
It should be recalled that the Ukrainian Air Force warned residents of a drone threat, having spotted the enemy UAVs in the airspace over the region in the late hours of Saturday.
