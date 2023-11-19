Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Down Three Russian Drones Over Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a massive Russian drone attack overnight Sunday, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down three Shahed kamikaze UAVs in Sumy region.

That's according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"This night, three enemy Shahed drones were downed over Sumy region. We thank our defenders of the sky!" the report reads.

It should be recalled that the Ukrainian Air Force warned residents of a drone threat, having spotted the enemy UAVs in the airspace over the region in the late hours of Saturday.