Hungarian PM Is Worried About Fragmentation Of European Union By Brussels

"Brussels policy is gradually putting nails in the coffin of the
European Union".
The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said adding that he
was sure that in Brussels they are dividing Europe and destroying
it.
He warned that if Brussels continues the current policy, it
could end badly for the European Union.
"I think that the current model of Europe should be abandoned
because it is not sustainable. The European Union will simply
collapse and must be prevented. It is in our interests for the
institution to remain unified. May those gathered with great
difficulty remain untouched," the PM said
He believes that the European Union should change, not collapse.
But this is only possible if there are radical changes directly in
Brussels.
Viktor Orbán noted that while the whole world is renewing
itself, Brussels is offering Europe an outdated development model
that is "leading to chaos":
"Less and fewer people work, more and more people want to live
without work. The social order is disappearing, the consequences of
migration are uncontrollable, investors are moving their money from
Europe to America and Asia," he stressed.
It should be noted that today Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor
Orban was re-elected as the chairman of the ruling FIDES party.
