Two Azerbaijanis Reach Final At European Boxing Championships

Abbas Ganbay

Two Azerbaijanis reached the final and three won bronze medals at the European Boxing Championships under 22 held in Budva (Montenegro), Azernews reports.

Nijat Huseynov (51kg) defeated Semih Gumyush of Turkiye 5:0 (28:26, 29:25, 29:25, 28:26, 29:25) in the semi-final.

Azerbaijan European champion reached the final of the continental championship for the second time in a row. Azrak Babirov repeated the success of N. Huseynov in the 57kg weight category. On his way to the final he defeated Rafik Amirkhanov (Russia) - 3:2 (29:28, 28:29, 28:29, 29:28, 29:28).

Tural Sariev (48 kg), Murad Allakhverdiev (80 kg) and Marjona Savrieva (50 kg), who lost to their rivals in the semi-finals, won the bronze medal of the European Championship.

It should be noted that the final matches will be held today.