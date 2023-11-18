-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Two Azerbaijanis Reach Final At European Boxing Championships


11/18/2023 5:17:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Two Azerbaijanis reached the final and three won bronze medals at the European Boxing Championships under 22 held in Budva (Montenegro), Azernews reports.

Nijat Huseynov (51kg) defeated Semih Gumyush of Turkiye 5:0 (28:26, 29:25, 29:25, 28:26, 29:25) in the semi-final.

Azerbaijan European champion reached the final of the continental championship for the second time in a row. Azrak Babirov repeated the success of N. Huseynov in the 57kg weight category. On his way to the final he defeated Rafik Amirkhanov (Russia) - 3:2 (29:28, 28:29, 28:29, 29:28, 29:28).

Tural Sariev (48 kg), Murad Allakhverdiev (80 kg) and Marjona Savrieva (50 kg), who lost to their rivals in the semi-finals, won the bronze medal of the European Championship.

It should be noted that the final matches will be held today.

MENAFN18112023000195011045ID1107449799

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search