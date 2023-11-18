Two Azerbaijanis Reach Final At European Boxing Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Two Azerbaijanis reached the final and three won bronze medals
at the European Boxing Championships under 22 held in Budva
(Montenegro), Azernews reports.
Nijat Huseynov (51kg) defeated Semih Gumyush of Turkiye 5:0
(28:26, 29:25, 29:25, 28:26, 29:25) in the semi-final.
Azerbaijan European champion reached the final of the
continental championship for the second time in a row. Azrak
Babirov repeated the success of N. Huseynov in the 57kg weight
category. On his way to the final he defeated Rafik Amirkhanov
(Russia) - 3:2 (29:28, 28:29, 28:29, 29:28, 29:28).
Tural Sariev (48 kg), Murad Allakhverdiev (80 kg) and Marjona
Savrieva (50 kg), who lost to their rivals in the semi-finals, won
the bronze medal of the European Championship.
It should be noted that the final matches will be held
today.
