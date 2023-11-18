Old Azerbaijani Alphabet Course To Be Organised At House Of Literators

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A one-semester course on the "Old Azerbaijani Alphabet" will be
organised at the "House of Writers" located in Icherisheher from
the beginning of 2024, Azernews reports.
Participants of the course, designed for ten pupils of the first
reception class, will learn the basic rules of the old alphabet
with Arabic script used in Azerbaijan until 1929, while acquiring
reading and research skills. manuscripts and engravings,
periodicals and various literary samples of the relevant
period.
From mid-January 2024, training sessions will take place on
Wednesdays and Fridays at 16:00-18:00 at the Writer's House.
Candidates may complete the application form at
by 20 December . Preference will be given to
researchers in history, philology, journalism and library science.
The cost of the course will be covered by donations from the Adibin
Evi Literature Support Fund. Those who have successfully completed
the course will receive a certificate.
Since the restoration of independence of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, activities have been intensified in the direction of
studying the old Azerbaijani alphabet in order to study our rich
history and literature, protect our heritage and pass it on to
future generations. "Adibin Evi" will support these efforts on its
own initiative.
It should be noted that "Writer's House" is the address where
Mir Jalal, a prominent representative of the history of national
literary and artistic thought of the twentieth century, writer,
scholar and educator lived in Icherisheher in 1929-1941. The
"Writer's House" Literature Support Foundation operating here
carries out activities on research and propaganda of Azerbaijani
literature, history, culture and literary heritage.
