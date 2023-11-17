President Murmu To Inaugurate Intl Conference On Aerospace & Aviation Tomorrow

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 17 (KNN) The Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI) is organising an International Conference-cum-Exhibition 'Aerospace & Aviation in 2047'

at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi

on November

18- 19,

2023.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the

exhibition in the presence of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and MoS, Prime Minister's Office

Jitendra Singh;

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport & Highways

General VK Singh (Retd)

and Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt.

The conference-cum-exhibition is being organised to commemorate 75 years of excellence of the AeSI. The event will be attended by 1,500 delegates including dignitaries, international experts, scientists, industrialists, academia, start-ups and students. About 200 industries and MSMEs, including more than 75 start-ups, will showcase indigenous capabilities at the exhibition.

The inaugural session of the event will include the release of Compendium on 75

years of aerospace & aviation journey in India as well as Vision Document 2047.

The event will focus on India's journey in the field over the last 75 years, showcasing the achievements, technological advancements and the role of great visionaries.

The event will feature a start-up challenge that spans the length and breadth of the country. The finalists will present their innovative ideas and products, along with their vision for India's aerospace growth by 2047. Many other events are also planned to engage with the youth, an official statement said.

The AeSI was established in 1948 with the Prime Minister as Patron-in-chief to promote aerospace and aviation in the country. The objective of the society is to promote the advancement and nationwide diffusion of the knowledge of aeronautical sciences and aircraft engineering among various streams including industry, academia and research laboratories.

