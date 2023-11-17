Israeli Entity Renews Its Bombing Of Towns In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli artillery bombed Friday morning the outskirts of the towns of Naqoura and Alma Shaab, south of Lebanon.

This comes in parallel with the continued flights of Israeli reconnaissance aircraft from since night until this morning, in addition to dropping flares over the western and central sectors.

Earlier, the occupation aircraft carried out an air strike on the forests of the town of Aita al-Shaab, in addition to a violent air strike on the forests of Labouneh, and also bombed the forests of Naqoura.

The Israeli entity has continued its aerial and artillery bombardment of towns and villages in southern Lebanon since the seventh of last October, coinciding with its intensified aggression against the Gaza Strip.

MENAFN17112023000067011011ID1107447931