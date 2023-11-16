(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Wiz Launches AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) Cloud security provider announces new capabilities for securing AI, enabling customers to accelerate innovation while minimizing cloud risk



NEW YORK, Nov 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Wiz today announces the addition of Wiz for AI Security

to its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). This move makes Wiz the first ever CNAPP to include AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) capabilities, and comes amidst explosive AI adoption.

As companies capitalize on the transformative power of this technology, they must also embed security into every part of the AI pipeline. Wiz Research has found that over 62% of organizations are using at least one AI cloud service, and the trajectory shows no signs of slowdown. One corollary of that growth: security teams must contend with a slew of new services, instances of Shadow AI, and improper controls that could introduce risk - such as the leak of 38 terabytes of data that

Microsoft AI researchers accidentally exposed .

"AI adoption today mirrors where cloud was several years ago: almost everyone is using it, but very few organizations have a process in place to govern it," said Yinon Costica, Cofounder & VP Product, Wiz. "Today's AI Security launch is a response to that need. Wiz is eliminating roadblocks to innovation, so customers can securely build with AI."

Wiz for AI-SPM delivers full-stack visibility, and enables customers to proactive remove risks in their AI pipelines. It includes the following capabilities:

- Extending full-stack, agentless inventory with AI-BOM



- Enforcing misconfiguration checks for AI



- Extending DSPM to AI



- Extending Attack Path Analysis to AI



- AI Security Dashboard

Visit

the Wiz blog

to learn more about how Wiz is empowering organizations to accelerate AI adoption securely.

About Wiz

Wiz secures everything organizations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world, scaling from $1M to $100M ARR in 18 months. Wiz enables hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Insight Partners, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks, Lightspeed and Aglaé. Visit



