Valley Garden Affordable Corporate City Hotel At Sylhet's Heart

Sylhet : Hotel Valley Garden, the premier affordable corporate hospitality property, stands tall at the heart of Sylhet with 40 rooms, a multicuisine restaurant, conference hall, banquet and gymnasium. The hotel is welcoming 70 per cent occupancy currently, during what is considered a peak season in the country's popular hilly destination Sylhet.



Md Foysol Ahmed Shipon, Assistant General Manager, Hotel Valley Garden said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor at the hotel premise in Sylhet city.



Hotel Valley Garden's rooms are divided into eight categories: family suite, valley suite, super deluxe, family deluxe, triple deluxe, standard couple, standard twin, and standard single.

Standard rooms (single and couple) as well as super deluxe rooms are the two most popular categories, informed the AGM.

The Super Deluxe room costs BDT 7000 per night. On the other hand, a standard single room costs BDT 3000 and standard couple room BDT 5000 a night.

However, the hotel currently offers 30 per cent discount on online booking and 25 per cent on offline booking, mentioned Shipon.

Shipon further mentioned that the hotel mostly welcomes corporate guests (groups) from Dhaka and Chattogram. It also receives a good number of tourist families, couples and foreigners, he added.



Hotel Valley Garden's multi-cuisine restaurant features delectable buffet breakfast every day and an attractive theme buffet comprising 40 items at BDT 1000 on weekends.

Basmati kacchi is one of the biggest attractions at the fine-dining F&B outlet of the hotel, said Shipon, adding, it is a crowd favourite here.









Besides, from time to time, the hotel organises different theme buffets like seafood, BBQ and others.



As part of the hotel's future plans, there will be a swimming pool and a poolside café on the rooftop by 2024, informed Shipon.

Apart from these, construction works are underway at the hotel to have another convention hall, with a bigger capacity than the current one.

With accommodation, guests will be able to enjoy complimentary facilities and services like buffet breakfast and fitness centre, among others. The hotel also offers shuttle service (airport-hotel pick and drop) on payment as well as laundry services to guests.



Furthermore, guests can avail rent-a-car facility from the hotel to visit renowned attractive tourist spots in Sylhet like Shada Pathor, Ratargul, Jaflong and others.

For this purpose, Hotel Valley Garden offers two packages: luxury at BDT 9,600 and western BDT 11,000. Of which, the former is a fan-favourite.

The luxury package offers two-night stay at the hotel, breakfast buffet for two, candlelight set-menu dinner for two and a dedicated car for each couple to visit the tourist sites across Sylhet in privacy.



However, Shipon urged the government to provide the popular tourist sites in Sylhet with essential sanitary-hygiene facilities and changing rooms. Without such essential facilities, tourists struggle while visiting these tourist sites. Such limitations discourage tourists to come back again.

Therefore, government initiatives to establish these facilities across the sites will encourage more tourist arrivals in Sylhet. In turn, the hotels will welcome more footfall, explained Shipon.

The Assistant General Manager also expressed that the hotel has recovered to pre-pandemic levels of business. However, due to rising cost, even though sales are higher than pre-covid times, hotels make less profit now. If the price of raw materials goes down, hotels will be blessed with higher profit margins, stressed the AGM.



It may be mentioned here, the parent company of Hotel Valley Garden has another corporate hotel in Sylhet named Hotel Rajmahal and one in the capital-Hotel West Valley at Gulshan 2, Baridhara.