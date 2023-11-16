General Staff: 65 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched eight missile attacks and 29 air strikes, conducted 76 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“In the past day, Russian terrorist forces launched another missile attack on civilian facilities in Selydove, Donetsk region, and Zarichne, Zaporizhzhia region. In addition, the occupiers again launched another missile and air strikes on Ukraine last night, the Shahed-136/131 combat UAV attack continues,” the report says.

According to the General Staff, Krasnyi Khutir in Chernihiv region, Serebrianka forestry in Luhansk region; Spirne, Klishchiivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar in Donetsk region came under enemy air strikes.

More than 160 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on occupation troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border area, conducing active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening sectors, and increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Russia's Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka

in Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 7 attacks.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Nadia in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted assaults in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the enemy, and entrenching themselves on the achieved positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The enemy's offensive in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka and east of Pervomaiske in Donetsk region was unsuccessful, where Ukrainian troops repelled 18 attacks.

In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Prechystivka and Staromaiorske in Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted assaults near Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region, without success.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian soldiers are engaged in counter-battery warfare, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

In the past day, Ukraine's Air Force launched 10 strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and 3 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit two enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, 13 artillery units, one anti-aircraft defense system and one ammunition depot.