IGANI Academy Delays First Course, Launches Free Web Dev Program For Israeli Youth

Amidst the ongoing conflict and its profound impact on the youth, IGANI Academy, a subsidiary of IGANI Co. and a name synonymous with excellence in digital education in Israel, announces a free web development course for students from 8th to 12th grade. This initiative, an investment in the future of Israel's youth, follows the successful beta testing of the Academy in October 2023.

Ilan Leubitz, The Head of Marketing and communication at IGANI Academy, underscores the importance of this course during these times of adversity.

"We're all feeling it, right? Times are undeniably tough, especially for schoolchildren," notes Ilan Leubitz (Watch Video ) "That's precisely why we, at IGANI Academy, are launching a free web development course for 8th to 12th graders across Israel."

The course will impart skills in Linux/terminal, SSH, WordPress, SSL, DNS & IP Integration, among others. Participants will receive a certificate from IGANI Academy, symbolizing their competence in these critical areas. The course is open to students with a basic understanding of web development, access to a laptop, and a commitment to learning.

While the course is offered for free, reflecting IGANI Academy's sensitivity to the socio-economic strains on families, it represents a significant investment in the community, a tradition that will continue as the Academy expands its offerings. In the future, God willing, when peace prevails, the Academy plans to offer courses that may cost approximately 700.00 ILS, acknowledging the value of this education while also recognizing the economic realities of post-conflict recovery.

IGANI Academy is committed to reaching out to the local communities equitably, utilizing its established reputation in Israel to ensure all eligible students are informed about this unique opportunity.

For more information on the free web development course and to register, please contact our support team via our website .