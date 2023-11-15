Omega-3 PUFA Market Analysis 2023 To 2032 Future Business Opportunities And Growth Factor

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Omega-3 PUFAMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Omega-3 PUFA Market is valued approximately USD 4521 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Dietary lipids that provide a variety of health benefits are omega-3 long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), including eicosatetraenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Omega-3 PUFA plays a key role in the cell membrane's anti-inflammatory mechanisms, thus improving immunity in the human body in response to infection. Omega-3 PUFA has several advantages for human wellbeing, which are gradually being implemented in industries. The healthcare sector has shifted from an emphasis on curative healthcare to preventive healthcare over the years. This development has had a huge effect on the demand for functional foods and drinks, herbal supplements and nutraceuticals that are driving the growth of the global market for omega-3 PUFA.

For Instance: in February 2021, Solarvest Bioenergy Inc, , under the Eversea Brand name introduced worlds first and only Organic Omega-3 children's fruit drop. Also, 500mg/day of DHA and EPA for healthy adults was the recommended intake suggested by the International Society for the Study of Fatty Acids and Lipids (ISSFAL) for heart health. In addition, due to its skin-benefiting qualities, omega-3 PUFA finds use in different products in the personal care industry. Thus, the escalated boom in the personal care industry drives the market growth during the forecast period. However, few of the regulations from the regulatory bodies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Omega-3 PUFA market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for EPA. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as strong manufacturing base, increasing middle-class population, disposable income, and health awareness would create lucrative growth prospects for the Omega-3 PUFA market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill, Incorporated

BASF SE

Pharma Marine AS

Croda International Plc

Polaris

Pelagia AS

Omega Protein Corporation

Arista Industries

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By source:

Plant

Marine

By Type:

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)

Others

By Concentration:

High concentration

Medium concentration

Low concentration

By Application:

Food and beverage

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

