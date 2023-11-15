Qatar, Canada Trade Sees 16% Growth In 2022

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber hosted yesterday a meeting with members of the Canadian Qatari Business Forum (CQBF). The meeting was chaired by Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, the First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber, and Joe Armestrong, the Vice-Chairman of CQBF.

Also in attendance were Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani, a board member of Qatar Chamber, and Yasser Dhouib, the CEO of CQBF.

The meeting focused on fostering cooperation relations and exploring ways to enhance them across all economic, commercial, and investment aspects in both Qatar and Canada.

In his remarks, Mohamed bin Twar praised the close relations between Qatar and Canda on all fields. He emphasized the significance of boosting collaboration within the business sector, highlighting its potential impact on the growth of the countries' trade volume.

He noted that trade between Qatar and Canada witnessed a 16 percent growth, increasing from QR620m in 2021 to QR720m. This positions Canada as one of the most important trade partners for Qatar.

Twar emphasised the Chamber's commitment to supporting cooperation and partnerships between the private sectors of both countries. He encouraged Qatari businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Canada.

In turn, Vice-Chairman of CQBF, Joe Armestrong, announced that the Forum will participate in the Web Summit 2024 in Qatar in February. Canadian firms specializing in AI and IoT will join the event, aiming to forge new partnerships with Qatari investors. Armestrong highlighted Canada, particularly Montreal, as one of the premier destinations attracting major Canadian and international companies in IT and AI, thanks to its offering of attractive investment incentives.

In her remarks, Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani mentioned that Qatari businessmen are keen to foster the development of the SMEs sector, recognized as a key driver for economic development worldwide. She emphasised that this sector creates new avenues for cooperation between Qatari and Canadian companies, encouraging the establishment of partnerships and alliances within the SMEs domain.

CEO of CQBF, Yasser Dhouib, said their visit to Qatar aligns with both sides' mutual desire to enhance economic relations and identify investment opportunities across various sectors. He highlighted the Canadian side's interest in learning from Qatar's experience in providing attractive tools and incentives for capital and enterprises in the Middle East and the Gulf.