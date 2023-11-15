EU district ready to present new ‘sovereignty’ rule

(MENAFN) In a move that has raised eyebrows both domestically and internationally, Hungary's ruling Fidesz party is preparing to introduce legislation in the nation's parliament aimed at safeguarding the country's sovereignty. The proposed bill outlines the creation of a specialized office tasked with monitoring activities perceived as threats to Hungary's autonomy. Chief of Staff for Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Gergely Gulyas, announced the forthcoming submission of the draft legislation, indicating that the new department would focus on scrutinizing the inflow of foreign funding to political parties, media outlets, and public organizations.



The proposed office's mandate would extend to activities believed to be susceptible to influence or manipulation by foreign governments or financial interests, with specific mention of Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, a known supporter of liberal causes. Gulyas, however, refrained from providing detailed specifics about the scope of the new office during the announcement, stating only that it "could probe all sorts of activities...that would violate the sovereignty of the country."



This move comes in the wake of concerns voiced by Fidesz party members about potential threats posed by "left-wing journalists, quasi-civil organizations," and political parties, signaling a broad and potentially controversial reach of the legislation. Prime Minister Orban, a vocal critic of foreign interference, had previously complained about external actors manipulating Hungarian society through civil society groups and media outlets allegedly financed by entities like the Soros network.



Orban's accusations of foreign interference extend beyond the realm of civil society, as he and other Fidesz lawmakers have accused the European Union (EU) of meddling in Hungary's political processes. The European Union's decision to withhold EUR28 billion (USD30 billion) in funds until Hungary fulfills a list of 27 judicial, media, and economic reforms has further fueled tensions. Orban contends that the European Union's actions amount to interference, claiming that his political opponents are being financed through what he deems as politically motivated support.



As Hungary contemplates this new legislation, debates about the balance between safeguarding national sovereignty and potentially curtailing democratic freedoms are likely to intensify, both within the country and on the international stage.



