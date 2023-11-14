Renewable Energy Set To Account For 85 Pct In Vietnam In 2050

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vietnam aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the
primary energy supply to around 85 percent in 2050, Vietnam News
reported Tuesday, citing Deputy Minister of Science and Technology
Tran Hong Thai, Azernews reports, citing
Xinhua.
Coal-derived power will be completely phased out by 2050 in the
Southeast Asian country. Gas-derived power, meanwhile, is expected
to become the core part of the energy mix by 2030 but will be
gradually superseded by hydrogen by 2050, the report cited Khanh
Duc Hoang, a representative from the Institute of Energy, as
saying.
Nguyen Quang Minh, director of Power Market Development Research
and Training Center, said renewable energy would become mainstream
in Vietnam in the long term, but it would be not the case in the
short- and medium-term because traditional energy still takes a
large share of the pie.
According to Vietnam's National Power Development Plan VIII, the
share of renewable energy in the energy mix is expected to increase
from 26 percent to 62 percent from 2023 to 2050. Hydropower will
move in the opposite direction, from 28 percent to 6 percent.
Gas-derived power will increase from 11 percent in 2023 to 25
percent in 2030, then decrease gradually to 8 percent by 2050.
