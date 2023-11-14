Electroluminescent Display Market Share, Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) he research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Electroluminescent Display Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Electroluminescent Display Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2023-2030. An electroluminescent display is a type of display technology that emits light when an electric current passes through a luminescent material. It is commonly used in applications such as lighting, signage, and display panels. The Electroluminescent Display Market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for consumer electronics and the growing adoption of LED displays. Moreover, increasing demand for panels in consumer electronics, wristwatches, LCDs, and smartphones, is a significant driver of growth in the electroluminescent display market. Its importance has progressively increased during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

According to Statista in 2023, The projected revenue for the Consumer Electronics market is expected to reach USD 1,028.00 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate of 2.32% during the period of 2023 to 2028. The global electroluminescent display market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including the increasing number of display panel manufacturing plants and the widespread adoption of OLED displays. These factors are contributing to the expansion of the global electroluminescent display market. According to Statista in 2020, The global market revenue for micro-LED displays is projected to reach USD 71.8 billion by 2027, reflecting substantial growth potential from 2019 to 2027. This estimation highlights the significant growth prospects for the global micro-LED display market during this period. In addition, technological advancements in electroluminescent displays and increasing adoption of wearable technology would create lucrative growth opportunities. However, the high cost of electroluminescent displays and low-quality representation stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Electroluminescent Display Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the market during the forecast period owing to the, increasing disposable income and the entry of potential market players in the region. The market for these display technologies is expected to grow significantly, driven by rising consumer purchasing power and the emergence of new competitors in the industry. North America is the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2022, owing to the factors such as advanced internet and broadband connectivity, widespread smartphone adoption, and increasing consumer demands.

Major market player included in this report are:

Planar Systems, Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Beneq Corporation

United Fire Group, Inc.

Crystal Display Systems Ltd

Sony Corporation

Japan Display Inc.

Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

Tokyo Electron Limited.

Lumineq Oy

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2023, Sony Electronics introduced two new series of their renowned Crystal LED premium displays, which offered scalability. The BH-series showcased vibrant and bright displays, while the CH-series delivered an immersive viewing experience. These displays were specifically designed for corporate settings, retail environments, and screening rooms. Both series were available in pixel pitches of and , ensuring exceptional picture quality and color accuracy associated with Crystal LED technology. Furthermore, the new series offered improved installation flexibility and reduced power consumption.

Global Electroluminescent Display Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimatio: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Film Type, Material, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Film Type:

Transparent Thin Film Electroluminescent Display

Non-Transparent Thin Film Electroluminescent Display

By Material:

Electroluminescent wire

Electroluminescent Strips/Tapes

Electroluminescent panels

By End-User:

Food and beverages

Transportation

Defense

Automotive

Textile

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

