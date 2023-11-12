Building Permits In Qatar Increase 17% In October: PSA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) published the 106 issue of the monthly Statistics of Building Permits and Building Completion certificates issued by all municipalities of the State.

Building permits and building completion certificates data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.

It is worth mentioning that the release of this monthly data comes under the joint cooperation between the Planning and Statistics Authority and the Ministry of Municipality to make use of the existing electronic link between the two sides.

In a quick review of the data on building permits issued during the month of October 2023, according to their geographical distribution, municipality of Al Rayyan comes at the top of the municipalities where the number of building permits issued were 180 permits, i.e. 23% of the total issued permits, while municipality of Al Da'ayen came in second place with 158 permits, i.e. 21%, followed by municipality of Al Doha with 142 permits, i.e.18%, then Al Wakrah municipality with 134 permits, i.e.17%.

The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 76 permits (10%), Al Khor 44 permits (6%), Al Sheehaniya 22 permits (3%), and finally Al Shammal 13 permits (2%).

In terms of type of permits issued, data indicates that the new building permits (residential and non-residential) constitutes 41% (313 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of October 2023, while the percentage of additions permits constituted 56% (433 permits), and finally fencing permits with 3% (23 permits).

By analysing new residential buildings permits data, we find that villas' top the list, accounting for 75% (208 permits) of all new residential buildings permits, followed by dwellings of housing loans permits by 18% (50 permits), and apartments buildings permits by 5% (14 permits).

On the other hand, commercial buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings permits with 46% (17 permits), followed by industrial buildings e.g., workshops/factories with 19% (7 permits), then governmental buildings and mosques with 16% (6 permits) for each.

Comparing number of permits issued in October 2023 with those issued in the previous month we noted a general increase of 17%.

The increase was noted in the municipalities of: Umm Slal (105%), Al Khor (47%), Al Shammal (30%), Al Sheehaniya (22%), Al Da'ayen (21%), Al Wakrah (20%), Al Doha (3%), While Al Rayyan municipality maintain the same number of issued permits.

In a quick review of the data on building completion certificates issued during the month of October 2023, according to their geographical distribution, we find that municipality of Al Wakrah come at the top of the municipalities where the number of building completion certificates issued were 106 certificates, i.e. (29%) of the total issued certificates, while Al Rayyan municipality came in second place with 82 certificates, i.e. (22%), followed by municipality of Al Doha with 65 certificates (18%), then municipality of Al Da'ayen with 61 certificates, i.e. (17%).

The rest of the municipalities were as follows.

Umm Slal 26 certificates 7%, Al Khor and Al Sheehaniya 12 certificates 3% for each, AL Shammal 5 certificates 1%.In terms of type of certificates issued, data indicates that the new building completion certificates (residential and non-residential) constitutes 83% (305 certificates) of the total building certificates issued during the month of October 2023, while the percentage of additions certificates constituted 17% (64 certificates).

By analysing new residential buildings completion certificates data, we find that villas' top the list, accounting for 77% (166 certificates) of all new residential building's completion certificates, followed by dwellings of housing loans by 16% (34 certificates), then apartments buildings certificates by 5% (10 certificates).

On the other hand, commercial buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings completion certificates with 54% (48 certificates), followed by industrial buildings e.g., workshops and factories with 29% (26 certificates), then governmental buildings with 9% (8 certificates).

Comparing number of certificates issued in October 2023 with those issued in the previous month we noted a general increase of 7%.

This increase was clearly noted in the municipalities of: Al Da'ayen (36%), Al Shammal (25%), Al Sheehaniya (20%), Umm Slal (18%), Al Rayyan (8%), Al Doha (2%), On the other hand, there was a clear decrease in the municipality of: Al Khor (25%), Al Wakrah (3%).