Dubai: New Road Project To Slash Travel Time By Up To 70% In Key Corridors

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 12:37 PM

A new road improvement project will ease traffic in Dubai and slash travel time by up to 70 per cent in key corridors, including towards Sharjah. The Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed roads intersection improvement project will see four bridges that span nearly 3km constructed. The project is now 50 per cent complete, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.

The project is part of a wider plan to upgrade Garn Al Sabkha Street, which links Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed roads. The plan will ensure seamless traffic flow between the two highways and First Al Khail and Al Asayel streets.

Once opened, the project will cut down journey time by 40 per cent for traffic heading from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road towards Al Qusais and Sharjah.

“It will slash the peak-hour journey times from 20 minutes to just 12. It will also diminish the journey time by 70 per cent - from 21 minutes to seven - for traffic going from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road to Al Yalayis Road towards Jebel Ali Port,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA.



The first is being built at the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha and Al Asayel streets. The two-lane bridge facilitates the traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed roads.

The second serves traffic moving from Garn Al Sabkha Street westwards towards Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, heading to Al Qusais and Sharjah.

The third eliminates overlapping traffic from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road heading northwards towards Al Yalayis Road in the direction of Jebel Ali Port. The fourth eliminates traffic overlap from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to the entrances of Dubai Production City.

